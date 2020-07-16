The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has directed workers of the Kumasi Depot of the Metro Mass Transit to return to work as it takes steps to get management address their concerns.

This was after a meeting with the leadership of the workers union and management of the company over issues relating to conditions of service.

The workers laid down their tools for the second time to protest unpaid salaries which have been in arrears for three months.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah after meeting management of the company, the leadership of the workers union and the Labour Commission appealed to the workers to go back to work.

The Minister directed the Labour Department, the Labour Commission and the Trades Union Congress to look into other concerns raised by the workers.

He also asked management to reinstate the interdicted local chapter Chairman of the Junior Staff Association who was investigated for allegedly inciting workers.

Industrial Relations Officer for the General Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union, Paul Kofi Adu gave highlights of the meeting.