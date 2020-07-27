The disgruntled staff of the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra have agreed to resume work following promises by the management of the hotel to resolve all their issues beginning with salary arrears.

This was the outcome of an about a two-hour-long meeting between executives of the Industrial Workers Union (ICU), members of the local union of the hotel and a representative from the management board of the hotel.

Earlier today [Monday], staff of the Beach Hotel numbering about 100 held a protest over unfavourable working conditions and outstanding salary arrears from 2019.

Addressing the staff after the meeting, Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations at the ICU, Morgan Ayawine, assured that payment of all arrears will begin soon.

The Principal Industrial Relations Officer for the Industrial Workers Union (ICU), Odelia Sowu, in efforts to calm the aggrieved workers down assured them that discussions were underway to address all their concerns.

“We’ve started a very long haul in the area of our negotiations for the June salary and we appreciate the fact that today being the 27th of July we have not yet received our June salary. We want to acknowledge the fact that as employees, we are also having some challenges. You have families back at home that you need to care for and without salaries, it’s becoming a challenge so, in view of this, we have taken a second look at the overall negotiation process.”

“The good news is that approval has been given for the payment of 50%. What is outstanding now is the July salary so we’ll also open up discussions on it. Now that we’ve been able to come to a conclusion, kindly go back to your respective job roles and we’ll see the way forward,” she assured the aggrieved workers.