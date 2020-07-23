The government has committed to ensuring all its plan to construct 100-bed hospitals in 88 needy districts, among other health interventions, is executed by local construction companies.

During the mid-year budget review, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta said this direction “will lay the foundation for the launch of a nationwide housing programme.”

This plan has been called “Agenda 111” and will see the designing, building, equipping and staffing of new hospitals in every district without one.

In addition, the government will also provide a new regional hospital in every region that do not have such hospital.

“This demonstrates Government’s commitment to protecting the lives of Ghanaians,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said.

President Akufo-Addo announced the ambitious plan to construct the 88 hospitals as Ghana grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also promised to construct six new regional hospitals and rehabilitate the Effia Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi, which is the regional hospital of the Western Region.

The Finance Minister said the promise of these hospitals formed part an “effective and coordinated response to the pandemic.”

The President later said the construction of the 88 new district hospitals across the country will commence in July 2020 and last for a year.

“We intend on Agenda 88; God willing everything will be okay for us to start in July. We are hoping that by the end of June, all the arrangements that need to be done might have been completed so that by the end of July, we begin it. I want to make sure that within a year, all of those projects will be complete,” he said.