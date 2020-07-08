A Local Content Committee of the National Film Authority has been inaugurated.

The 10-member committee is to spearhead efforts aimed at improving and revising content produced in the television sector, to among other things attract investments and drive competition.

Inaugurating the committee, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi charged the committee to take actions aimed at lifting standards in the Film Industry.

“The local content policy is a policy which will provide the guidelines for a minimum requirement of Ghanaian produced content on our media landscape. The policy will ensure that Ghanaian producers and broadcasters collaborate to bring quality local productions to the viewing public,” she said.

She noted that the local content market also aims at driving investment into the sector.

The Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM and Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah is the Chairman of the Committee.

In December 2019, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo appointed a 14-member committee to form the National Film Authority.

Led by veteran actor David Dontoh, the team includes Juliet Asante, Yaa Attafua, Mrs. Dora Darkwa- Mensah, Dr. Samuel Anyetei Nai and Samuel Fiscian.

The rest are Zakaria Abdulai, Koffi Nartey, Akorfa Ejeani, Kofi Ohemeng Owusu, Rukiyaty Ankrah, Samuel Gyandoh and Ernest Boateng.

This comes after many years of industry folk calling on the powers that be to form the Authority.

This National Film Authority, with the aid of the Film Act, will serve as a regulatory body as far as Film making is concerned and provide the legal framework for the production, regulation, nurturing and development of the Ghanaian film industry, and for the distribution, exhibition and marketing of films and related matters.

A few months ago, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, in accordance with the Development & Classification of Film Act 2016, also inaugurated the Film Classification Committee of the National Film Authority.

All these are in tandem with the government’s resolve to sanitise the film industry and shore up its prospects.