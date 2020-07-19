Ghanaian rapper Kwame Ametepe Tsikata is among the old student of Macalester College who received the Distinguished Citizen Alumni Awards this year.

The University took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Congratulations to the recipients of the 2020 Distinguished Citizen Alumni Awards: Kwame Amet Tsikata aka @manifestive ’05, Kury Cobham ’90, Arda Kuran ’05, James Ochi ’80, and Ginny Strand ’70! #heymac,” they wrote.

When Kwame Amet Tsikata [M.anifest] returned to Ghana, the internationally acclaimed hip hop artiste put on a free concert for the neighborhood he grew up in.

Being able to have 5,000 to 10,000 people experience a free concert, a lot of whom wouldn’t be able to afford it, brought vibrancy to the neighborhood.

After majoring in economics at Macalester, M.anifest went on to win City Pages’ Best Songwriter in the Twin Cities, release five solo albums, and collaborate with superstars like Erykah Badu, Damon Albarn (Gorillaz), and Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers).

The Guardian UK has described M.anifest as “the foremost rapper on the [African] continent.”

His accomplishments extend beyond music. M.anifest uses his platform to promote social good and advance the arts.

As a UNICEF ambassador, M.anifest works to improve the lives of adolescent girls, tackling issues like anemia, child marriage, and gender-based violence.

Through his work with Impact Hub, M.anifest raises funds for people in Ghana to pursue creative projects.

He co-founded Giant Steps in Minneapolis, an interactive conference for artists and entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate.

The Distinguished Citizen Award recognizes alumni who have exercised leadership in civic, social, religious, and professional activities.

It is given because the Macalester community believes that a college education should be the training and inspiration for unselfish and effective service to the community, the nation, and the world.

Recipients demonstrate a practical acceptance of these obligations in their lives and work.