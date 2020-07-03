Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended his condolences to the family of Dr. Richard Kisser, a Consultant Surgeon of The Trust Hospital who passed away after contracting COVID-19.

A notice from the hospital said Dr. Kisser died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, while receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

“We regret to inform all staff of the passing of our consultant surgeon, Dr. Richard Kisser. The sad event occurred on Thursday 2nd of July 2020 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was receiving treatment for COV1D-19 complications. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the facility noted.

Mr. Mahama in joining many Ghanaians to mourn the late Surgeon said the government needs to ensure greater protection of the health workers.

“We need to ensure greater protection for all our citizens especially the health workers because, without them, the already struggling fight to contain the spread of COVID-19 will be a failure,” John Mahama noted in a Facebook post.

Below is the full post from Mr. Mahama

I have received the sad news of the passing of Dr. Richard Kisser, a Consultant Surgeon, many may have encountered at the Trust Hospital in Osu, Accra.

A few weeks earlier, we lost another great physician, Professor Plange-Rhule. The demise of Dr. Harry Owusu Boateng is still not lost on us.

My condolences to the Kisser family, the management and staff of the Trust Hospital, the Ghana Medical Association and to the many patients he was attending to.

On behalf of the National Democratic Congress, I also extend our sympathy to all others who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Follow @Khaptain4real

