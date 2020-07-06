The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has named former Minister of Education, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 general elections.

John Dramani Mahama, made the announcement at the party’s National Executive Committee today, Monday, July 6, 2020.

The National Communications Officer of the party in a Citi News interview after the flagbearer had a meeting with the National Executive Committee said “John Dramani Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang will deliver victory to the NDC in the upcoming 2020 presidential elections.”

“The flagbearer of the NDC just had a meeting with the National Executive Committee of the party and has consulted us on the choice of his running mate for the 2020 general elections. That’s in line with the constitution of the party. The consultation has taken place. Earlier he had consulted members of the Council of Elders of the party who had given their support for his choice of running mate and at the NEC meeting we just had, there’s been a unanimous approval of the National Executive Committee of the choice of running mate by the flagbearer and so I can tell you that the running mate of His Excellency John DramanI Mahama for the 2020 general elections is Professor Nana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and that choice has been approved unanimously by the party.”

“A statement will be issued, signed by His Excellency the flagbearer and the next president of the Republic of Ghana. So we are going to indicate the reasons for this historic choice. We are certain in our minds that this is the winning ticket His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, a competent, trustworthy, honest, and mature Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang will deliver victory for the NDC coming elections,” he further said.

The John Mahama and Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang will be seeking to snatch power from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia in the December polls.

Mahama to present Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate despite opposition

John Dramani Mahama presented former Education Minister Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang preferred choice of running mate for the 2020 general elections.

This was despite some resistance from some officials of the NDC, per Citi News sources.

The National Executive Committee of the party subsequently approved of her nomination unanimously.

About Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyeman, a former Minister of Education, was born on November 22, 1951, at Cape Coast in the Central Region but hails from Komenda.

She attended Anglican Girls’ Secondary School at Koforidua and Aburi Presbyterian Girls’ School.

She had her secondary education at the Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast from 1964 to 1971 where she was the School Prefect in her final year.

Prof. Opoku-Agyeman has a Diplome Superiere D’Etudes Francaises from the University of Dakar, Senegal in 1976 and B. A.(Hons) with a Diploma in Education at the University of Cape Coast in 1977 and obtained her Masters and Doctorate degrees from York University in Toronto,Canada in 1980 and 1986 respectively.

She taught and worked at the University of Cape Coast from 1986 and held various academic positions including Head of the Department of English, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Warden of Adehye Hall, Valco Trust Fund Post-Graduate Hostel, and the Founding Dean of School of Graduate Studies and Research.

Prof. Opoku-Agyeman in 1997 held the position of Academic Director of the School for International Training in the History and Cultures of the African Diaspora.

She chaired over 20 Boards and Committees including the Council of the University College of Education, Winneba 1998-2002; Joint Co-coordinator of the Specialist Programme in English Language and Ghanaian Culture for Japan Overseas Co-operation Volunteers 1991-1993.