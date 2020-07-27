The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, will outdoor his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, later today [Monday, July 27, 2020].

The outdooring will see Prof. Opoku-Agyemang make her maiden policy statement after her announcement as running mate.

The event has been scheduled for 6:45 pm.

It will also be broadcast live on various radio and television platforms as well as on social media.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was named as the running mate to Mr. Mahama on June 6 amidst mixed reactions from across the political divide.

She has since met with women leaders of the party and appeared on some public platforms with Mr. Mahama.

In a Facebook post announcing the ceremony, Mr. Mahama described his running mate as a distinguished and respected academic with a healthy mixture of innovative policy initiatives, quality outcomes and massive infrastructural development in the education sector to her credit.

About Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education, was born on November 22, 1951, at Cape Coast in the Central Region but hails from Komenda.

She attended Anglican Girls’ Secondary School at Koforidua and Aburi Presbyterian Girls’ School.

She had her secondary education at the Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast from 1964 to 1971 where she was the School Prefect in her final year.

Prof. Opoku-Agyeman has a Diplome Superiere D’Etudes Francaises from the University of Dakar, Senegal in 1976 and B. A.(Hons) with a Diploma in Education at the University of Cape Coast in 1977 and obtained her Masters and Doctorate degrees from York University in Toronto, Canada in 1980 and 1986 respectively.

She taught and worked at the University of Cape Coast from 1986 and held various academic positions including Head of the Department of English, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Warden of Adehye Hall, Valco Trust Fund Post-Graduate Hostel, and the Founding Dean of School of Graduate Studies and Research.

Prof. Opoku-Agyeman in 1997 held the position of Academic Director of the School for International Training in the History and Cultures of the African Diaspora.

She chaired over 20 Boards and Committees including the Council of the University College of Education, Winneba 1998-2002; Joint Co-coordinator of the Specialist Programme in English Language and Ghanaian Culture for Japan Overseas Co-operation Volunteers 1991-1993.