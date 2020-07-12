Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama over the weekend called on citizens of the Volta Region to maintain cool heads as they go out in their numbers to register for the new voter card regardless of the presence of the military.

He said there have been complaints from inhabitants of intimidation from the military personnel in the communities he visited in the region and urged the people not to “be angered by the situation and come out in large droves to register to vote.”

Mr Mahama said these when he paid a courtesy call on Togbe Afede to conclude his tour of parts of the Volta Region on Saturday.

The Flagbearer had earlier visited Akatsi North, Akatsi South, Ketu North, Ketu South, South Tongu, Agotime-Ziope, and Ho Central Constituencies to have a first-hand assessment of the registration exercise allegedly botched by intimidation and harassment from military deployment.

He said civic rights are fundamental to all and no military deployment can curtail it.

Mr Mahama believed there could be other reasons for the military deployment other than the COVID-19 pandemic excuse.

He said if from two cases there was no deployment, why the need to deploy now when COVID-19 cases have risen to beyond 20,000 saying “our neighbouring countries must rather be afraid of us because of our numbers.”

Mr Mahama drew linkages between the military deployment and the compilation of the new voter register.

The flagbearer congratulated Togbe Afede and the National House of Chiefs for not shirking their responsibilities but always spoke to the moral conscience of the nation on topical issues and reprimand errant people irrespective of political representation.

“In the heat of the moment reprimand us and call us to order when we err”.

Mr Mahama promised to epitomise peace and unity and expressed the hope that Ghanaians will reward him on his second coming.

Togbe Afede said the role of chieftaincy as an institution cannot be overemphasized.

“Let’s foster peace and unity for all under the directive principle of state policy,” he said and urged Ghanaians to thrive to register under the dispensation to vote.

The Agbogbomefia said “Never have we seen military invasion like this in peacetime describing the deployment as divisive.’’

He said the country’s problems are already huge and cannot be compounded by intimidation.

“We need peace and unity to develop, the fallouts from the COVID-19 pandemic is already colossal to deal with.”