The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says a number of employees within his Ministry have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

“At my workplace, everyone has been tested. A lot of them tested positive for the virus. Assuming I have a total staff of 50, about 45 of them have the virus. None of them has been hospitalized but they are currently in self-isolation,” he said.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh earlier tested negative for the virus but was still detained at the University of Ghana Medical Centre because he was unwell.

He subsequently tested positive for the virus but was discharged yesterday, July 8, 2020.

He disclosed on Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ that: “It was only God that helped me while I was on admission. I was on admission for about four days when the results [from some of the other tests conducted] came that I was positive. I was subsequently discharged after being on admission for almost two weeks.”

“We [Ghana] are at a critical point now. UGMC and Korle Bu are currently full. How many beds are available there? I never visited the ICU but others went to ICU and never returned. We should therefore not be indifferent about the situation because it has not affected any of our relatives,” he added.

The Minister disclosed that all his relatives were also tested for Coronavirus.