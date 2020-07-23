The Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana Limited, Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku has been adjudged the 2019 Outstanding Woman CEO of the Year by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) during its 2020 Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards ceremony held over the weekend.

The award is in recognition of Mrs. Osei-Poku’s inspiring achievements in demonstrating exemplary corporate leadership, integrity, sustained business growth and innovation as the Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana.

“Our intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition she deserves as well use her as an example to inspire corporate executives, budding entrepreneurs, public sector executives and business leaders to achieve similar success,” the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana said in a citation letter accompanying the award.

Commenting on her award, Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku said “I feel honoured, excited and truly humbled to receive such an award; recognising the many equally deserving individuals leading and shaping industries in Ghana. I could not have achieved this without the great support I enjoy from the board and colleagues of Absa, key stakeholders and most importantly our loyal clients and customers.”

“My guiding principle in leading our organisation continues to be my passion in giving meaning to other people’s lives and the ability to support in bringing the possibilities of individuals and businesses to life,” she added.

The Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Business Development.

This year’s award marked the 10th anniversary of the “Champions of Champions” honouring entrepreneurs and corporate executives who have had significant and positive impact on society.

The awards also recognise corporate executives who have built a legacy and demonstrated Entrepreneurial Leadership, Corporate Leadership, Sustained Business Performance, Integrity, Vision, Innovation and proven involvement in Corporate Social Responsibility within the past decade and the year under review.