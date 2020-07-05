Workers of the Metro Mass Transit Limited have been directed to call off their sit-down strike with immediate effect.

The directive was given by the General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union of TUC (Ghana).

The workers resorted to the strike in protest of unpaid salaries.

A letter from the General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union to the Senior and Junior Staff Union of the Metro Mass Transit Limited and sighted by citinewsroom.com said the directive follows a successful meeting they had with the leadership of the company.

The General Transport Union in the letter signed by its General Secretary, Fuseini Iddrisu said: “flowing from the said meeting, the National Secretariat of the Union was convinced the salaries in arrears would be paid by the government”.

The Union, thus directed that “The industrial action should be suspended immediately until further notice. The salaries in arrears should be paid by Monday 13th July 2020.”

“If by the 13th July 2020, the salaries in arrears are not paid, the National Secretariat of the Union will get back to the workers through the Divisional Union Executives with further directives,” portions of the letter read.

Commuters in major cities were left stranded on July 3, 2020, as the strike was in force.

The staff had earlier said they had not been paid salaries for May and June 2020 after taking half salaries for April.

They vowed to continue their strike until they are paid what is owed them.

The Chairman of the Junior Staff Union of MMT, Samuel Kwesi Quaye complained that their situation was dire as some drivers resorted to sleeping in some buses at the company’s premises because they could not afford to go home.