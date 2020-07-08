Authorities of the Mfanstipim School in the Central region have debunked reports of COVID-19 cases amongst their students.

The Headmaster of the Mfanstipim School, Rev. Ebenezer Kobina Aidoo said all students are safe and thus urged parents not to worry.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no truth in that. No sample has been taken from our students let alone, testing. Yesterday, when I got the news, I was so alarmed so I had to go and see the Regional Director who was also confused and also confirmed that no sample has been taken from any of our students. So that story is not true so parents should be calm and we are doing all we can to ensure that we don’t have any COVID-19. So all parents should be assured that it is not true. There is no case of COVID-19 here.”

This comes after the Director of the Ghana Health Service; Patrick Kumah Aboagye on Tuesday, July 7 at a press briefing included Mfanstipim School in its lists of schools that have confirmed cases of the disease.

“We have people in Ada Secondary whose samples have been taken because we have suspected cases. We have the Pru West and the Prang Secondary School, where we also have one or two cases that we are trying to follow up on contacts and test them. In the Central Region, my current evidence is that we have two cases in Mfanstipim, and one in Mankessim.”

Cases of COVID-19 in schools and measures taken

Six students of the Accra Girls SHS, a teacher and his spouse have tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks after final year students were allowed to return to school to prepare for their exit exams.

According to the Director-General of the GHS, some samples from students suspected to have COVID-19 in Ada Secondary, Pru West, and the Prang Secondary School have been taken.

Meanwhile, the government has deployed 200 personnel, including individuals from the Ghana Education (GES) Service and the GHS to monitor the COVID-19 situation in various Senior High Schools.

The GES and GHS in the statement said the personnel has been actively spread out across the country for the task to ensure that the schools do not become hotspots for the spread of the virus.

“A team of 200 personnel, drawn from the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, the Regional and District Directorates of Education are actively spread out all over the country and are monitoring the situation closely.”

“Further, all health institutions to which senior high schools have been mapped with health facilities to ensure that any suspected cases are promptly dealt with in accordance with the laid down protocols,” the joint statement noted.

