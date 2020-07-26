9,886,768 prospective voters have so far been registered after day 20 of the mass registration exercise being conducted by the Electional Commission (EC).

Provisional data from the electoral management body shows that 2,201,405 were captured after phase one of the exercise while 2,219,519 were registered under phase two.

The third phase of the exercise saw the registration of 3,825,216 voters.

For challenges, 4,014 persons were questioned representing 0.18 percent of the registered persons under phase one.

The most challenges in that phase were in the Greater Region, followed by the Ahafo Region.

4,144 representing 0.19 percent were challenged under phase two with the Greater Accra and Volta Regions placing first and second respectively with most contentions.

For phase three, 6,007 challenges were recorded accounting for 0.16 of such cases.

The voter registration exercise has been ongoing since June 30, 2020.

It is expected to end in August 2020.

The commission is seeking to register some 15 million eligible voters within the period.