The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency has alleged that persons perceived to be his supporters are being attacked in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

The aspiring MP said agents of the NDC have been attacked in the presence of the police during the exercise.

“Official complaints have been lodged with the Police with no response to bring perpetrators to book thus far,” he added.

John Dumelo warned that his campaign team might head to court if the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, Lydia Alhassan stays ‘indifferent” to these attacks.

“Should she continue to remain indifferent to the concerns raised that she has been made aware of severally, alternative reliefs within the confines of our laws will be sought by this Campaign team to ensure the protection of all constituents from acts of thuggery and hooliganism. ’”

Find below the statement from John Dumelo

The Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency has once again become a scene of violence and assaults. There have been persistent reports of physical abuse meted out to registration agents, sympathizers of the NDC, observers and innocent persons perceived to be supporters of the John Dumelo for MP 2020 Campaign.

Within the course of the on-going registration, agents of the NDC have been brutalized often in the presence of the police. Official complaints have been lodged with the Police with no response to bring perpetrators to book thus far.

The country is reminded of the painful incidents that took place during the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-elections which led to innocent people being assaulted in the constituency rendering some of them paralysed.

It is a national shame that the only crime of constituents that day, was their desire to exercise their voting franchise leading to the maiming and violence the whole nation witnessed.

Residents of the constituency will not forget the negative attention the happenings of that day as they played out in a government commission of inquiry. Every Ghanaian is aware of the recommendations and the refusal of government to act and allow the full rigors of the law to deal with individuals found to have inflicted violence on innocent citizens.

The John Dumelo for MP 2020 Campaign team wishes to serve notice to the sitting MP – Madam Lydia Alhassan, that it is her duty to promote peace and serenity in the constituency. Her campaign that is bound to fail must not be seen to tacitly approve and profit from the violence being perpetrated on the innocent constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon in the on-going registration exercise. Should she continue to remain indifferent to the concerns raised that she has been made aware of severally, alternative reliefs within the confines of our laws will be sought by this Campaign team to ensure protection of all constituents from acts of thuggery and hooliganism. ’’And help us to resist oppressors rule with all our will and might’’. Thank You

Follow @EfeAnsah

