Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer, has condemned the lynching of a 90-year-old woman in Kafaba in the Savannah Region.

In a video making rounds on social media, a group of women were seen lynching the elderly woman after a soothsayer claimed she was a witch.

Other members of the community were also seen looking on unconcerned while the woman was being lynched.

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, in a Facebook post, wrote: “My attention has been drawn to the most despicable act of lynching of a 90-year-old-woman at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savanna Region. I condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric act which has left me, like many I can imagine, deeply sad, indeed.”

She stressed that “old age cannot be synonymous to witchcraft” saying that “the elderly in our society rather deserve our love and protection, not this level of unspeakable cruelty”.

The educationist further urged the security to “swiftly investigate and bring the culprits to justice”.

She also sympathised with the bereaved family.

Songtaba, a Civil Rights Organisation in the Northern Region had earlier given the police three days to ensure some arrests are made.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah, has also pledged that the soothsayer and the two people she came with will be caught at all cost.

Even though many people have called for a hurried investigation into the matter, the police is yet to make any arrest since Thursday, July 23, the day the incident happened.