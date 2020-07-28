A former Finance Minister and a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Kwesi Botchwey, says the Vice President position is not preserved for only persons with a background in Economics.

The economist was responding to critics who claim the NDC running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is deficient in economics.

Speaking to journalists on the sideline of the outdooring of John Mahama’s running mate, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, said the Vice Presidential position requires someone who has a diverse background.

“There is nothing in our laws and Constitution or anywhere that says that a Vice President must be an economist. What you need is to be just a good social analyst with the tools and ask the right questions and be focused on the business of national development. That’s all you need. Naana [Opoku-Agyemang] is a good manager. She has a proven track record. She’s led a public institution. She can do the job and she can debate any economist that we comfort her with,” he insisted.

The NDC’s Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, outdoored his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang yesterday, Monday, July 27, 2020.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and the NDC have since come under intense criticism from many persons, including members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Some believe she will not be able to meet the standard as Vice President because of her gender and little political background.

Others also question her integrity and commitment during her tenure as Education Minister under the erstwhile Mahama-led administration, normally citing among other things, the cancellation of the teacher trainee allowance during her time.

However, the NDC believes it has made the best choice for Ghana in the selection of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the party’s running mate going into the 2020 general elections.

“We have made the best choice for Ghana… We will work for the women of Ghana, we will work for the youth of Ghana, and we will work for the people of Ghana,” John Mahama at yesterday’s outdooring ceremony.

According to Mahama, the consideration of the former Education Minister goes beyond the fact that she is a woman and focuses on her competence and intellect.