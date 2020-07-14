The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, organized the government’s 80th cabinet meeting online.

Nana Addo chaired the Zoom meeting from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House following his 14-day isolation advice after getting exposed to a person infected with the COVID-19 virus.

This is the first time in the history of Ghana that a cabinet meeting has been held by virtual means.

“Members of the cabinet, this is I think the first of such meeting in the history of our government. So we are all part of the historic process. If I look at the Secretary to the Cabinet, I hope it is going to be a successful venture”, President Akufo-Addo said to commence the meeting.

The agenda for the meeting began with an opening prayer from the Minister responsible for planning, Prof. George Gyan-Baffour.

Last Sunday, the President also held a similar virtual meeting with his 2020 Campaign Communications Advisory Team where he urged the team to emphasize the need for compliance with Coronavirus safety protocols.

There have been concerns about the health of the President after he revealed that he had been advised to go into self-isolation after exposure to someone with COVID-19.

A statement dated July 4, 2020, and signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had decided to go on the 14-day self-isolation despite testing negative for the virus.