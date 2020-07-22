President Akufo-Addo will tomorrow [Thursday] make his first official trip outside Ghana since announcing the closure of the country’s borders.

The President will be part of a delegation of West African leaders charged by the African Union to mediate in the political crisis in Mali.

President Akufo-Addo will join the Presidents of Niger, Senegal and Ivory Coast in a bid to resolve the impasse.

The president of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, and the opposition June 5 Movement have for weeks been locked in a political standoff.

The tensions culminated in violent clashes earlier in July leading to 11 deaths.

Opposition groups in Mali have been calling for President Keïta to stand down because of his handling of the economy, corruption and the country’s eight-year-long conflict with insurgents.

Last week protesters in Mali forced the state broadcaster off the air during large demonstrations in the capital Bamako.

Police had to fire shots and use tear gas to disperse the demonstrators some of whom were trying to break into the national assembly.

The most recent regional intervention included the deployment of a former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, who met all parties involved.

The earlier mediation mission from the ECOWAS ended on Sunday after failing to resolve the impasse.

ECOWAS issued a list of reform proposals, but the opposition rejected the proposals saying they did not address its main demand that the President resign.