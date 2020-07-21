The office of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East in the Central Region, Mavis Hawa Koomson says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is to blame for the circumstances that led to the confusion that occurred at the Step to Christ registration centre during the Electoral Commission’s voter exercise in the Constituency.

Monday’s incident led to the firing of gunshots amidst the burning of motorbikes leading the abrupt halt of the exercise and subsequent arrest of four persons.

The MP who doubles as the Minister of Special Development Initiative has admitted firing some warning shots in self-defense.

A statement from the party a day after the unfortunate incident accused the NDC of causing the altercation following what she said was the “refusal of the EC to accede to the NDC’s illogical, persistent call for the registration process to be aborted.”

“The NDC’s verbal tirade, their stock in trade, being unleashed on the Member of Parliament, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson demonstrated that the NDC is undemocratic in nature”.

According to the party, the NDC is bent on disrupting the registration process by busing people outside the Constituency to register.

They have vowed to resist any act of hooliganism from the NDC in the face of the rising tension it believes the opposition NDC is causing.

“Although the escalating confusion, chaos and frustration with the opposition NDC is not strange, the NPP appreciates peace and will urge the NDC to show leadership and respect for the people of Awutuw Senya East Constituency. Awutu Senya East NPP is not ready to give in these hooligans in the NDC who vowed to destroy the registration process and will do all in her power to maintain power peace and tranquillity”, the statement read.

Call your members to order

Hawa Koomson’s camp has therefore urged the national executives of the NDC to show remorse over what she says are their unacceptable behaviour and immediately call its members in the Constituency to order.

“We in the NPP are calling on the Elders of the NDC to reach out to their members and advise them to desist from their approach to distort the registration process and to be committed to ending the vicious circle of heightened tensions in the process”.

EC condemns violence at voter registration centre

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has also condemned the disturbances at the voter registration centre.

According to a statement from the Commission, some of its officials were attacked by men who disrupted the registration process by firing shots.

“The Commission condemns such acts during a civil exercise like the Registration of Voters and calls on security agencies to investigate the issue as a matter of urgency to bring the perpetrators to book.”

“These acts constitute a breach of the Vigilante and Related Offenses Act, 2019 Act 999. The Act seeks to disband violent activities of Political Parties and makes political vigilantism an offense punishable by a prison term.”