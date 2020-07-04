Former President and Presidential Candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has paid a courtesy call on the founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings.

The Saturday, July 4 visit was for the two ex-presidents to discuss party-related issues.

No officials statement has been made concerning the details of the meeting was but there is some speculation that the discussions may have centred on Mr. Mahama’s choice of running mate for the 2020 general elections.

John Mahama, took to his social media platform to announce his encounter with Mr. Rawlings, describing the deliberations as ‘warm’.

“I called on @officeofJJR, this morning in his office, to discuss a number of NDC-related issues. Very warm discussions as always,” Mahama tweeted.

I called on @officeofJJR, this morning in his office, to discuss a number of NDC-related issues. Very warm discussions as always. pic.twitter.com/Jv4pzE8Qof — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) July 4, 2020

The NDC founder made a similar post on his social media pages.

“Flagbearer former President @JDMahama called on me at my office on Saturday morning during which we held warm discussions on party matters”, Rawlings said in his tweet.