Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo mine has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth GHS77,460.00 to the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital in Sunyani and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hwidiem to help them to fight against COVID-19 within the Bono and Ahafo regions.

The donation was in response to requests by the hospitals to get support to fight the pandemic.

The Brong Ahafo Regional hospital received 900 pieces of N95 respirators, 5,000 surgical face masks, 500 re-usable face masks, 3 pieces of digital pulse oximeters, an infrared thermometer gun, 120 rolls of paper hand towels, 5 Veronica Buckets with receivers and 3 storage buckets while St. Elizabeth Catholic hospital also received 100 pieces of N95/N35 masks, 500 disposable gowns, 300 pieces of examination gloves, 100 bottles of hand sanitizers, 8 veronica buckets, 5 gun thermometers, 100 disposable plastic aprons, 10 gumboots, 1000 hair caps and 300 gynaecological gloves.

Donating the St. Elizabeth Catholic hospital items, the Acting General Manager of the Ahafo Mine, Okyere Ntrama, said, the company prioritizes health and safety and is committed to help strengthen the capabilities of public institutions to enable them to minimize the risks and impacts associated with COVID-19.

“We recognize that we cannot defeat COVID-19 in isolation. We all need each other to win this fight. This is why we are partnering our local governments and medical institutions towards addressing the greatest needs within our communities and nation” he said.

Dr. Ivan Muanah, the Medical Director of St. Elizabeth Catholic hospital, who receives the items on behalf of the hospital, thanked Newmont for the gesture.

“We made a distress call to Newmont and we appreciate their response to our call by donating these PPE”.

Items donated to the Brong Ahafo Regional hospital was also received at the Bono Regional Health Directorate by Dr. Kofi Amoh-Kodieh, Deputy Director, Clinical.

On behalf of the hospital, he also thanked Newmont for the support and assured the Mine of the appropriate maintenance and use of the items by the hospital.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital and the St. Elizabeth Hospital, Hwidiem serve as the major health delivery centres for the Bono and Ahafo regions and the donation will complement the hospitals ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of the viral disease.