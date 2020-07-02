The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed that its flags should fly at half-mast at its national, regional and constituency offices nationwide as it mourns its former General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

This will last for seven days.

Sir John passed away at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tributes have been pouring in for Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

Bawumia in a tweet hours after the news said he had spoken to Sir John a day earlier and was surprised to learn of his passing. He described him as a good man who will be missed.

President Akufo-Addo, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama among other high profile politicians have all eulogized Sir John.

NPP MOURNS LAWYER KWADWO OWUSU AFRIYIE (SIR JOHN)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has received with profound shock and disbelief news of the passing of one its leading members, Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, which sad event occurred on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Until his passing, Sir John, as he was affectionately called, was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, and of course, a party kingpin by all standards.

He also, with distinction, served the party in various capacities at all levels culminating in his election as the NPP General Secretary, a position he held from 2010 to 2014.

The party is indeed saddened by his passing, and accordingly, extends its condolence to his immediate family particularly his wife and children for this incalculable loss.

The NPP equally commiserates with his close associates in the party as well as workers of the Forestry Commission and indeed the rest of the nation for the loss of such a great national asset.

As a mark of respect in honour of his memory, the NPP directs that all party flags at the National Headquarters and in the respective Regions and Constituencies be flown at half-mast for the next seven days.

May the soul of our dearly departed find comfort in God’s bosom and may the family he left behind and indeed all of us in the party and beyond find fortitude to bear this great loss.

Damerefa Due!!!

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY