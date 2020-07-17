The Bono Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of orchestrating the registration of foreigners in the Banda Constituency.

While addressing the press on Friday, the Bono regional secretary of the NDC, Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, explained that their investigations show that the NPP orchestrated the registration of some alleged foreigners in the Banda constituency.

According to the NDC, “a few days ago, Ghana Immigration Service Officers in Banda District arrested five Young Ladies accused of being foreigners from Ivory Coast and allegedly brought in by Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency.”

The incident was planned and executed by some well-known members of the NPP in the constituency in attempts to make the NDC unpopular, it added.

The NDC further explained that “the accusation was first hatched by an Employee of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, a well-known NPP Member and a self-acclaimed National Security Operative called Prince, who recorded and directed this video clip of these vulnerable Young Ladies and made a voiceover commentary accusing Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim and the NDC for bringing Foreigners from Ivory Coast to register in Banda Constituency.”

“A known NPP Woman Activistled these Ladies with the promise of being one of their Guarantors, in an attempt to register at D/A Primary School Bongase-Kramoline Registration Center (J100602), as Voters in Bongase, Banda Constituency.”

The NDC also alleged that the five ladies alleged to be foreigners are actually Ghanaians from the Upper West Region.

“These vulnerable Young Ladies are from Pofia in the Nandom Municipality, Upper West Region and are residents of Bongase, Banda District. Their Landlord and Landlady are also known New Patriotic Party(NPP)Members; Yaw Zugu and Madam Akua Donkor respectively, all of Bongase.”

It called on the Minister of Interior and the Attorney Generals office to prosecute all the individuals involved in the setup.

“We call on the Interior Minister and the Attorney General’s Office to prosecute these five Young Ladies alleged to be Nationals of Ivory Coast together with their Landlord/Landlady, including their alleged accomplices who led them to the registration centre or better still, repatriate them.”

The NDC finally assured the NPP of exposing them should they fabricate more lies.

“We assure the NPP, that any lie perpetrated against the NDC particularly in the course of this registration exercise will be appropriately rebutted with adequate hard facts, evidence and truth as we have just done.”