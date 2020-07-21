The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it will soon begin to audit every road project from commencement to completion.

This mandate, the Authority says, is however hinged on Parliament’s approval of a Legislative Instrument to that effect.

The Authority believes a thorough audit of road projects will ensure that such infrastructure meets all the required standards.

Speaking to Citi News after a meeting with the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Executive Director of the National Road Safety Authority, Engineer May Obiri-Yeboah said the Authority will ensure effective collaboration with all agencies in the roads sector.

“The Authority will send out auditors onto the roads to ensure that all the road safety measures are put in place. This will decrease deaths and injuries on our roads. Therefore, before a road project is commissioned by the President or a Minister of state, we will give the certification that, the road project is safe to be commissioned,” she said.

There have been calls for all road projects across the country, including yet-to-be constructed ones to undergo a rigorous inspection to ensure safety.

NRSA has constantly admonished stakeholders in the transport industry to begin educating its members on the new Legislative Instrument that will regulate the transport sector.

The purpose of the new regulations is to provide a framework for the coordination, regulation, implementation and enforcement of road safety procedures, standards and regulations.

In June 2020, the Authority held a stakeholder’s consultative meeting in the Ahafo and Bono East Regions to solicit the inputs of stakeholders as the Legislative Instrument is being prepared to be submitted to Parliament.

There, Ing. May Obiri Yeboah noted that the new position assumed by the Authority to become a regulator would go a long way to streamline the transport sector.

She believes this would help reduce carnages on the country’s roads.