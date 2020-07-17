The National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) has backed the decision of the Electoral Commission (EC) to register eligible students at the various Senior High Schools in the country.

The EC has, amid opposition from the National Democratic Congress and some elements, set Saturday, 18th July 2020 to register eligible SHS Students who couldn’t register in the previous two (2) days the Commission allocated to register them.

Reacting to this development at a press conference held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the National President of NUGS, Isaac Jay Hyde stated that “the Constitution of the Republic stipulates that every Ghanaian of age (i.e. 18 years and above) and of sound mind, has the right to participate in electing who becomes the leader both in the parliamentary and presidential elections organized in the country. ”

“It is, therefore, unconstitutional for the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana or any person or any group of persons to intentionally or unintentionally take steps or engage in any action that will disenfranchise any student from voting in this year’s general election.”

According to NUGS “the Youth of this country will not sit aloof for our future to be toyed with by politicians. We need to be allowed to play a critical role in the decision making of our country.”

Furthermore, NUGS has threatened to seek legal redress at the court if the students in this country are disenfranchised by the EC through whatsoever means.

They have therefore called on Civil Society Organizations, political parties, the Peace Council and all stakeholders in Ghana to join in the call for the EC to get the Youth, especially students who are in schools and meet the age criteria, eg, Senior High Schools registered.