The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered 7,279,237 prospective voters after 16 days of registration, according to its provisional data.

The bulk of the registered persons have been in the Greater Accra Region and Ashanti Region, in line with voter turnout in past elections.

The Greater Accra Region saw 1,524,600 persons registered whilst the Ashanti Region had 1,319,498 persons registered.

The least figures have come from the Savannah Region and North East Region with 126,980 and 123,715 respectively.

For the modes of identification, 63.8 percent of the registered persons used the Ghana Card, 1.8 percent used the passport and 34.4 percent used guarantors.

For challenges, 11,818 persons were questioned representing 0.2 percent of the registered persons.

The most challenges were in the Oti Region, followed by the Ahafo Region.

The voter registration exercise has been ongoing since June 30.

It is expected to end at the tail end of July.

The commission is some 10 million people away from reaching the Ghana Statistical Service’s projected figure of 17,109,270 for persons 18 and above.

However, not all persons captured in a census are citizens of Ghana.

Find below breakdowns from the EC