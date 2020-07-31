The Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service says over GHS700,000 has been realized from vehicle-related offences for the first half of this year.

This was as a result of the conviction of 1,350 motorcycle riders and other road users by motor courts across the country.

Fifteen persons have however been jailed.

Speaking to Citi News, Superintendent Alexander Obeng, Director in charge of education, research and training at the MTTD admonished the general public to adhere to road regulations.

“Apart from our enforcement efforts, we use this opportunity to admonish all Ghanaians to comply with motorcycle use protocols, i.e all motorbikes should be registered, ensure roadworthy with number plates embossed at the rear side. All motor riders or prospective motor riders should be 18 years and above and should proceed to the DVLA yard for training for the acquisition of Ghana drivers’ license category A that permits the holder to use it ride motorcycles only. And that needed training will inculcate in the holder of the motor license the skills, attitudes, values and the kind of competence required by any license holder to behave appropriately when the person is riding on any public road.”

2020 statistics on motor crashes

About 40 percent of the deaths recorded on the country’s roads in the first half of this year were due to motorcycle crashes, according to the MTTD.

“These few crashes accounted for 440 deaths out of 1,141 from January to June,” Superintendent Alexander Obeng said to Citi News on July 27.

“The motorcycle impact on our lives is worrying,” he added.

In comparison, for the entirety of 2019, there were 732 deaths resulting from 4,643 motorcycle crashes.

In general, the National Road Safety Authority says there has been a 14 percent decline in road traffic deaths as at the end of May 2020.