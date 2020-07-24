Parliament has passed the Land Bill – a formal legal regime to guide and regulate land acquisition and usage in the country.

The Land Bill, 2019, which was passed on Thursday July 23, 2020, seeks to consolidate reforms made so far in Ghana’s land sector following the implementation of the National Land Policy (NLP) in 1999.

Speaking to Citi News on some of the benefits of the Bill, the Chairman of the Lands and Forestry Committee in Parliament, Francis Adabor said the bill aims to address long-standing challenges and problems embedded in the sector as it would better define land management and acquisition.

“We have several laws including land titles laws and its registration because these laws are going to put most of them together and with a few amendments in these laws, it is going to give security of tenure to those who want to acquire land to five specific periods to those who work on Land at the Lands Commission to be able to finish with registration. It is going to tell the chiefs and other landowners, stools, kings, clans and families on how to manage their lands, the secretariat they have to hold and keep their records. All these are spelt out in the law.”

It aims to address long-standing challenges and problems embedded in the sector as it would better define land management and acquisition after it’s passage into law.

According to the Lands Commission, the regime would revise and consolidate the laws on land by harmonizing them to ensure sustainable land management administration system, effective land tenure and efficient surveying and mapping regimes.