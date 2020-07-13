Award-winning Nigerian artiste Patoranking has thrown his weight behind the new single by budding Ghanaian artiste Kofi Jamar.

The ‘Mi Dey Up’ remix which features dancehall heavyweight Stonebwoy was released on Friday 10, July 2020 and it is an inspirational song to motivate the youth to stay woke amidst all struggles and life hustles.

Giving Kofi Jamar and Stonebwoy plaudits for a good work done, Patoranking wrote on his Facebook: “Kofi Jamar & Stonebwoy. My favourite tune at the moment. Go check it out, guys.”

Patoranking, who has worked with some top Ghanaian artistes as well as some of the big names in Africa and the world at large last released a project as far back February 14, 2020.

Kofi Jamar, a nominee at the forthcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Award 2020 in the Unsung Category has since March 2020 released a single with Iceprince & Khaligraph Jones, a 6-track EP titled ‘The Truth’ EP and this new one ‘Mi Dey Up’ Remix featuring Stonebwoy.

He also has nine (9) music videos to his credit since emerging on the scene in January 2019.