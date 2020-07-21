The National Peace Council Chairman, Rev. Emmanuel Asante, has called on the Awutu Senya East MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson, to resign after she admitted firing a gun a voter registration centre in her constituency.

“If she doesn’t do that, the President must terminate her appointment,” Rev. Asante added when he spoke on Eyewitness News.

The Peace Council Chairman also urged Parliament to take an interest in how the matter unravelled.

“The privileges committee must take this seriously because she had brought the name of Parliament into disrepute,” he remarked.

Rev. Asante stressed that the MP’s conduct was unconscionable.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no justification for what she did, especially as a lawmaker breaking the law,” he said.

He further reminded that the political leaders needed to set an example ahead of the 2020 election.

“There is no reason why our election should be characterised with violence and the leaders… must lead the way in terms of what they do and in terms of what they say.”

After the confrontation which led to gunshots being fired and motorbikes being burned, Mavis Hawa Koomson explained that she fired a warning shot in self-defence.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident on Monday morning.

The Central Regional Police Command also said it has started processes to invite Mavis Hawa Koomson for questioning.

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has however filed a criminal complaint against the Awutu Senya East MP.

ASEPA made the complaint in a petition to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service demanding the arrest of the MP.

“We also demand a compensation or restitution package for all the owners of the motorbikes that were burnt down by the hoodlums and any other property that was destroyed in the process,” the group also said.