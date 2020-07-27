A pet cat has become the first animal to test positive for COVID-19 in the UK, the UK’s chief veterinary officer has said.

Despite the result, the government said there is no evidence to suggest that the animal was involved in the transmission of the disease to its owners or that pets or other domestic animals are able to transmit the virus to people.

The test was confirmed on Wednesday at a laboratory in Weybridge.

Public Health England’s advice is for people to wash their hands before and after contact with animals.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: “This is a very rare event with infected animals detected to date only showing mild clinical signs and recovering within a few days.

“There is no evidence to suggest that pets directly transmit the virus to humans. We will continue to monitor this situation closely.”