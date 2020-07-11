As part of efforts to ensure the participation of the Ghana’s youth in the decision- making processes, Plan International Ghana, Oxfam in Ghana, Youth Advocates Ghana (YAG) and Foundation and Security and Development in Africa ( FOSDA), have jointly launched the Ghana Youth Manifesto towards 2020 general elections and beyond.

According to them, the Ghana Youth Manifesto project will offer the youth of Ghana the space and opportunity to shape the political discourse aimed at enhancing the social and economic capital of the youth and projecting developmental issues affecting the youth.

A statement released on Thursday July 9, 2020, indicated that The African Youth Charter, which is under the African Union, has instructed member states of the African Union to “Guarantee the participation of youth in Parliament and other decision- making bodies in accordance with the prescribed laws” (Article 11,2a).

“The African Youth Charter enjoins member states of the African Union to “Guarantee the participation of youth in Parliament and other decision- making bodies in accordance with the prescribed laws” (Article 11,2a). Similarly, the UN Youth Strategy and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) call for inclusive society where the voices, aspirations and views of the youth are considered in decision-making processes.”

In view of this, Plan International Ghana, Oxfam in Ghana, Youth Advocates Ghana (YAG) and Foundation and Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), have jointly launched the Ghana Youth Manifesto project towards the 2020 general elections and beyond,” the statement noted.

The statement further noted that the Ghana Youth Manifesto project will leverage on digital platforms to conduct series of virtual youth consultations on different sectors of youth development.

“Starting from July, the project will leverage on digital platforms to conduct series of virtual youth consultations on different sectors of youth development. The consultation, which is led by 10 dynamic teams of working groups will focus on development sectors such as Introducing the Youth to politics, policy, local government and political leadership, Youth Employment and wealth creation, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Gender Equality,” the statement noted.

Other sectors include Youth Mobility and Migration, Education and Skills Development commerce, Sports, Culture and Tourism, Youth and Disabilities, Youth and Diplomacy, Youth and Political Violence, Cross-cutting (technology and innovation, Human rights, Environmental Sustainability)

“The outcome of the consultation is expected to inform the Ghana Youth Manifesto, which will be presented to the various political parties for consideration in their next government and to other development stakeholders in Ghana,” the statement added.