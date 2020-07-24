The Central Regional Police Command has retrieved the gun and ammunition used by Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson at a voter registration centre in the area.

This was after she honoured an invitation by the police to help in investigations after she admitted firing a warning shot at the Steps to Christ voter registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Citi News understands that she honoured the police invitation today, Friday, July 24, 2020, in the company of her lawyers where her statement was taken.

“Regional Police CID Cape coast invited Hon. Hawa Koomson. She was taken through her statement. Police retrieved the weapon and ammunition together with a license covering the weapon,” a notice from the police cited by Citi News noted.

The police notice further stated that the case docket has been handed over to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department in Accra.

Mavis Hawa Koomson who is also the Minister for Special Development Initiatives has come under fire for releasing a warning shot at Steps to Christ voter registration during a confrontation between members of the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party.

Her action has received widespread criticisms from the public with some people calling for her resignation and prosecution, although some members of her party have said such calls are unnecessary.

Several civil society organizations, religious groups, and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had demanded her immediate arrest and prosecution over the unfortunate incident.

Some have also called for her resignation or outright dismissal.

After the confrontation which led to gunshots being fired and motorbikes being burned, Hawa Koomson explained that she fired the shot in self-defence.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident on Monday morning.

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) subsequently filed a criminal complaint against the Awutu Senya East MP.

ASEPA made the complaint in a petition to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service demanding the arrest of the MP.

“We also demand a compensation or restitution package for all the owners of the motorbikes that were burnt down by the hoodlums and any other property that was destroyed in the process,” the group also said.