The National Identification Authority (NIA) has introduced special packages for individuals who were unable to visit designated registration centres to register for their Ghana card during the mass registration exercise nationwide.

Individuals who therefore want to be registered from the comfort of their homes or offices will pay a fee of GHS100.

There is also a GHS250 premium package for applicants who will like to be registered at places like hotels and other top facilities with unique treats.

Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Ken Attafuah disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

“Organisations can write to the NIA through the Executive Secretary for us to come and do institutional registration [for them]. That is at a fee of GHS100 per person. You can also invite us to your home as long as the persons in your home are more than five. We can come and register at home also at a fee of GHS100 per person. In terms of both, the logistics and distance we cover will also be picked up by the applicant.

“There is also premium registration, which is available. We set up a centre at Movenpick or Golden Tulip or wherever we can go and register at a fee of GHS250. There are options, but all that we do at the mass registration centres are all free,” he added.

Mr. Attafuah indicated that it was Parliament which decided the fee for the premium and institutionalized packages.

The premium package he noted comes with comforting facilities such as air-condition, some coffee, tea or Milo in a serene environment.

According to him, the NIA registration is a public-private arrangement hence, there ought to be a mode of getting revenue support from the enterprise.

Ghana card is one of two documents needed to prove one’s Ghanaian identity before registering in the ongoing voter registration exercise.