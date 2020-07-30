The Ministry of Health says it will commence recruitment of medical doctors and dentists “who have completed their house job and permanently registered with the Medical and Dental Council between May to July 2020” in August.

A statement from the Ministry indicated that this will be done from Monday, August 3 at 12:00 pm.

All qualified applicants are being urged to “formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal by logging in onto https://hr.moh.gov.gh” and follow the necessary instructions.

The Health Ministry says all applications are to be submitted before 6:00 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Recruitment of nurses

Just about the same time last year, the Ministry of Health announced the commencement of recruitment for unemployed privately and publicly trained nurses in the country.

The Ministry in a statement said the recruitment process was for those who received their certification between 2012 and 2016.

This was after the Ghana Health Service had announced that it will be giving some 20,084 nurses financial clearance to be employed in health care institutions across the country.