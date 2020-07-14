The leadership of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) is urging passengers to report drivers who charge unapproved fares to authorities of the transport union.

According to them, no driver must increase the transportation fare beyond the 15 percent approved by government.

The Chairman of GPRTU, Kwame Kuma in a Citi News interview said the doors of the national and regional officer of GPRTU are open to help resolve any such challenge especially in cases where the station officers fail to take action against errant drivers.

“At the stations, we have officers there and if they are not taking action, let the region know so that we can work on it and get the local chairman. They need to calculate and make sure that the drivers take the actual fares,” Kwame Kuma said.

On Saturday 11th July 2020, a 15% increment in transport fares approved by the government took effect.

A deputy Transport Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover had told Citi News that the decision was taken after a meeting with transport operators on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He said the transport operators made an alternative proposal which was for the government to allow them to revert to carrying their usual full seating capacity or for the fares to be adjusted upwards by 30%.

Titus Glover said after considering both proposals, the government decided to approve the increment in transport fares by 15%.

Even before the amount took effect, some transport operators had increased the fares beyond 15%.