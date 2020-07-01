The Volta Regional Steering Committee of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has called on the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, to retract his comments equating the people of the Volta Region to Togolese.

The legislator’s comments followed the deployment of soldiers to parts of the country, including border towns in the Volta Region, ahead of the voter registration exercise.

In a statement read on its behalf by the CPP’s Volta Regional chairman, Thomas Ntumy, the committee said the comments made by K.T. Hammond had the tendency to stir ethnic sentiments.

“K.T. Hammond must have been aware of these rudimentary facts. We know for instance that he must have been there to witness at least partially the struggle of independence, therefore in our view, these statements were made out of ill-motive.”

“We believe that one of the motives was to stir up ethnic sentiments simply because elections are here again.”

Media houses twisted my comments on military deployment

But K.T. Hammond has said some media houses deliberately misreported his comments on the deployment of soldiers to parts of the country.

He feels they were trying to cause him “extraordinary political and social disaffection with Ghanaians from the Volta Region”.

“This is a deliberate, malicious, shameless twist of my responses with the sole purpose if causing me extraordinary political and social disaffection with Ghanaians from the Volta Region,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Hammond further stated that he is old enough to know Ghana’s history and knows the implications of making such comments.

“It is clear beyond argument that in my responses in the interview, at no point in the 4-minute segment did I suggest, let alone state, that Ghanaians from the Volta Region were not Ghanaians”.

