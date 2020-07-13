After Brazil was the first emerging market to get a test drive of the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine, it’s Russia that is the first to complete human trials.

Elena Smolyarchuk, the chief researcher for the Russian Center for Clinical Research on Medications at Sechenov University, told TASS newswire on Sunday that human trials for the vaccine had been completed and those test patients will be discharged soon.

“The research has been completed and it proved that the vaccine is safe. The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20,” Smolyarchuk was quoted as saying in the report.

There was no other information on when this vaccine would enter commercial production.

Russia had allowed clinical trials of two forms of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

The first one was carried out at the Burdenko Military Hospital. The other vaccine was given to test patients at the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.

Some 20 people volunteered for the injection.

After given the shot, the volunteers were asked to quarantine in the hospital for 28 days.

Earlier, results of the COVID-19 vaccine tests performed on a group of volunteers in Russia showed that they were developing immunity to the coronavirus, but who what the drug actually is was not discussed in the article.