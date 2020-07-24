The Municipal Chief Executive of Salaga in the Savannah Region, Mohammed Tamimu, says no arrest has been made following the lynching of an elderly woman at Kafaba on Thursday.

In a video making rounds on social media, a group of women are seen lynching the 90-year-old woman after a soothsayer claimed she was a witch.

Other members of the community are also seen observing the lynching in the video.

Following the killing, Mohammed Tamimu, said the police only “went for the corpse and they have taken the corpse to Tamale.”

“We are waiting for the outcome of the autopsy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Songtaba, a Civil Rights Organisation in the Northern Region, is calling on the Police to swiftly arrest the perpetrators and prosecute them.

Lamnatu Adam, the Executive Director of Songtaba, said the “barbaric act is serious gender-based violence.”

“We call on law enforcement agencies to effect the arrest and prosecute the perpetrators in this inhuman act,” she stated.

The group gave the police a three-day ultimatum to ensure arrests, adding that such acts of violence “cannot be accepted in this 21st century.”

The press conference was organised in Tamale on Friday by Civil Society Organizations working towards the disbandment of witch camps in Ghana.

Bushira Alhassan, the director of the department of Gender, children and social protection in the Northern region, also commented on the need for communities to change their mindsets to ensure Ghana’s success towards the fight against harmful cultural practices.

Police are yet to comment to the media on the incident and the progress of investigations.