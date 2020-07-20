Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has tested negative for COVID-19 after a voluntary test conducted on him last Thursday.

Mr. Maafo tested positive to the virus two weeks ago after coming into contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who disclosed Mr. Osafo-Maafo’s status at a news conference in Accra on Sunday said the Senior Minister is doing well from home.

“Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo you recall instructed us to announce his positivity to the country a couple of weeks ago. He has taken a voluntarily test again and he wants me to update you that his test on Thursday turned negative”.

This comes at a time when the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also resumed his official duties after being in isolation for 14 days.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed at the same press conference that the President will “attend to business from his office at the Jubilee House” from today.

Nana Addo will also attend to some engagements outside Accra within the week.

The President went into self-isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure after being exposed to a person who tested positive for Coronavirus.

He, however, tested negative after his first samples were taken and has since been engaging in his official duties from the Presidential Villa.

While in isolation, the President held two virtual meetings – government’s 80th cabinet meeting and a meeting with his 2020 Campaign Communications Advisory Team where he urged the team to emphasize the need for adherence to Coronavirus safety protocols.