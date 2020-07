Seven more cases of Coronavirus related deaths have been recorded in Ghana pushing the country’s death toll to 129.

This is according to the latest update by health authorities on Monday, July 6, 2020.

The Ghana Health Service also announced 992 new COVID-19 infections in Ghana to put the case count at 21, 077

The number of recoveries has also increased to 16, 070.

The active Coronavirus cases in the country are now 4,878.