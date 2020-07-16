Seven schools in the Greater Accra Region have recorded 62 cases of COVID-19.

Madam Monica Ankrah, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education who spoke to the media during a disinfection exercise at the Accra Girls Senior High School on Thursday, July 16, 2020, indicated that more is being done to reduce the rate of infections in the schools.

“Sometimes when we suspect a case, the impression that is created is that they are all positive cases. But by the grace of God, in the Greater Accra Region, we have 62 cases in seven schools and they have all recovered except about two. But we have given them all they need including sanitizers, nose masks, etc”.

The disinfection exercise was undertaken by Zoomlion Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Coordinator for the disinfection, Rev. Ebenezer Addae said the exercise is to make the school environment safe for teaching and learning activities.

“What the Ministry has done is a lot because according to public health, the first thing you need to do when there is a reported case is to disinfect to be able to deactivate the virus. Each student and staff must also take his or her own responsibility”, he said.

55 people, including students, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Accra Girls Senior High School after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) commenced a testing exercise at the school.

According to a joint statement by the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service (GES), the 55 tested positive out of 314 total tests done.

“As at 13th July 2020, a total of 314 persons (student and staff) from the School have been tested. Out of these, 55 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 while 259 persons tested negative,” the statement said.

Government had said, 110 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in some 34 Senior High Schools nationwide.