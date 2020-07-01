On June 29th, 2020, the Seychelles Consulate in Ghana conducted a commemorative event to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the Declaration of Seychelles Independence.

The Honorary Consulate hosted an evening reception at their office located in Osu with members of the diplomatic corps, Seychelles government officials, citizens, and specially invited guests.

The Honorary Consul Mr. Kwame N. Acquah delivered an inspiring Independence Day message.

The Honorary Consul also recognized citizens of Seychelles working globally as modern-day heroes and their contribution to the rapid economic development of the Seychelles island.

He highlighted Seychelles’ performance as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world in recent years.

He thanked the audience for gracing the evening’s event and spoke of the deep similarities that the Seychelles and Ghana shared, both in terms of cultural heritage and in their respective revolutions and struggles for independence.

He then acknowledged the presence of the Honorary Consuls Corps of Ghana (HCCGH) members and thanked them on behalf of the Seychelles people for all support that has been providing to the Consulate.

In utmost respect, he also noted the presence of the World Bank Director of Ghana Mr. Pierre Laport who hails from Seychelles and his massive contributions achieved in several prodigious positions in the government sector.

The Consulate staff, along with members of the Seychelles community in Ghana, enjoyed a night of traditional food and music to the delight of the invited guests.