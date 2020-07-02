The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is hopeful that in the coming days, the ongoing voter registration exercise will see a greater level of compliance to COVID-19 preventive measures.

There have been growing concerns about the lack of adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocols such as social distancing and proper wearing of face masks at some registration centres but the Electoral Commission says it has taken pragmatic steps to ensure that the social distancing protocol is widely adhered to at each centre.

The Head of Public Affairs at the Electoral Commission, Sylvia Annor in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Sunday said beginning today [Thursday], registrants will be required to form queues responsibly, amongst others to ensure that the COVID-19 protocols are not breached.

“We’ve had a few issues with social distancing, but it keeps improving by the day. Day 1, looking at the larger picture, for most places it was okay, but for some, we had to bring in the police to assist in that direction. We just hope and believe that in the coming days it is going to be better,” he said.

According to her, registration officers assigned to the various centres are to create markings on the floor that will ensure social distancing.

Errors on ID cards

Meanwhile, Sylvia Annor says there will be an opportunity for registrants who have errors recorded on the printed voter ID cards to correct them.

“We may have some problems with some of our officials who capture the information properly and that is the reason we have an exhibition. The exhibition of the voters’ register is there so that if there are any anomalies we correct them.”