Roy X Taylor, son of legendary Ghanaian musician Ebo Taylor has released a new song titled ‘Bokor.’

The song features dancehall and afrobeat artiste Skrewfaze.

‘Borkor’ was produced by Gizbeat, under Nkoboks Executive Production.

Roy X Taylor is known in real life as Deroy Jimmy Taylor. He was born in Mfantsiman in the Central Region where he built up the adoration for music because he was comfortably in the studio every day in his house.

His endearment for music started from a young age with his father. legendary Ghanaian guitarist and musician, Ebo Taylor.

His dad who was an essential figure on the Ghanaian music scene for more than six decades with major musical collaboration with Fela Kuti and other African performers in Britain at that point.

Roy’s style of music is a blend of our African-rooted highlife with funk grooves and American popular music genre, hip hop making his sound unique among his competitors in Ghana and Africa at large.

He started performing in church at a very tender age of 5, where he used to drum and teach others how to drum since he was born in a ‘musical house’.

Also, being a music inclined person, Roy was the first kid to learn and play the trumpet in his hood, Mfantsiman District. He is an alumnus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

Before, SHS, Roy used to play musical instruments for churches where he gets paid after since he was not getting that support from his church. After SHS, he started learning sound engineering. So, Roy doubles as a sound engineer as well.

In 2014, he worked with German-based production house, Philophon on a project called ‘Odoyewo’.

In 2018, Roy did a remix of a song dubbed ‘Mumudey Mumudey’ by his father on his ‘Yen Ara, album, which became a hit song off the album in the world market on lead vocals and guitar.

He is the official guitarist in a local band in Saltpond called ‘The City Band’ led by Ebo Taylor. Roy released his maiden and second album, “Salvation” and “Dance Wahala” in 2014 and 2019 respectively and subsequently won the best ‘Highlife Song of The Year’ at Mfantsiman Music Awards in 2018.

Remarkably, he also won the same category – ‘Highlife Song of The Year’ at the 2019 Central Music Awards (CMA) in the Central region.