The Supreme Court of Ghana will begin hearing all cases before it on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

This is according to a statement from the Judicial Secretary, Ms. Cynthia Pamela Addo dated Thursday, July 9, 2020.

“Notice is hereby given that the Supreme Court will sit on all cases listed on Tuesday, 14th July 2020.”

“Thereafter, all cases listed in the Supreme Court will proceed as scheduled,” the statement added.

The Supreme Court had adjourned all cases which were scheduled to be heard this week.

All nine cases listed to be heard by the Judges from Tuesday, July 7, 2020, were rescheduled over fears of an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Judicial Service, which led to the closure of some courts.

COVID-19: Chief Justice goes into 14-day isolation

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is already on a 14-day self-isolation “in compliance with COVID-19 protocols”.

The Judicial, Secretary Cynthia Pamela Addo announced this on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

According to a statement from Pamela Addo, the Chief Justice began his isolation from July 6, 2020.

“Respectfully, His Lordship the Chief Justice has from 6th July 2020, on the advice of his doctors, embarked on a fourteen (14) day self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.”

“During this period, His Lordship will be working from the Chief Justice’s Official Residence at Cantonments, Accra,” the Judicial Secretary noted.

Follow @Khaptain4real

