Some residents in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, called the Concerned Citizens of Kasoa, are demanding the suspension of their MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson, following her role in the confusion that broke out at a voter registration centre in the area.

They insist that she engaged in acts of violence and dishonesty after she fired a gun at the Steps to Christ registration centre.

In a petition presented to the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, the group argued that the suspension will allow security agencies to proceed with investigations regarding her use of a firearm at the registration centre in Kasoa.

The petition added that the suspension will strip the MP of all parliamentary privileges that may hamper ongoing investigations.

Mrs. Koomson has so far been interrogated by the Central Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service.

The police are also in possession of her gun and ammo.

But a spokesperson of the Concerned Citizens of Kasoa, Humphrey Hosso, suggested that the group feels the MP is getting preferential treatment.

“If you and I did a tenth of what she did, you and I would have been behind bars by now. Is it because she is enjoying some Parliamentary immunity?”

“We are very much concerned about the injustice going on in this country. Nobody should be above the law. We are all fighting for this democracy,” he insisted.

Background

The shooting occurred during a confrontation between persons believed to be aligned to the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.

Both sides have claimed they were attacked by each other leading to the shooting and subsequent arrest of four persons.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

Mrs. Koomson insists that she fired the weapon in self-defence and has received backing from fellow New Patriotic Party members, including government appointees.

Despite her claims, there have been calls for her to resign or be sacked from her Special Development Initiatives ministerial portfolio by political stakeholders like the National Democratic Congress and neutral observers like the National Peace Council.