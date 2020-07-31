President Nana Akufo-Addo’s advisor on Health at the Presidency and former Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare got it all wrong as usual, by claiming that Ghanaians already enjoy free primary health care under the NHIS!

Technically, in theory, and in practice, a premium paying Health Insurance scheme is significantly different from a Free Health Care Policy or Plan. Countries have had to choose between a Free Health Care Policy and a National or Social Health Insurance Scheme/Policy. Usually, Free Primary Health Care has very limited or no preconditions for accessing healthcare.

To say that Ghanaians are already enjoying Free PHC when annual premium payment is required as a condition for accessing health care is not only dishonest but a mockery of the theory and practice of Health Insurance and its underlining Principles of cross-subsidization and solidarity!

Come again Doctor!