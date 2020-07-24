An aspirant in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) recently held parliamentary primaries has donated a van to the party in the Old Tafo-Pankrono constituency.

Odeneho-Oppong Prince, who failed in his parliamentary bid said the donation is to facilitate the work of the constituency executives and to help them deliver effectively ahead of the 2020 polls.

At a short ceremony to hand over the van to NPP executives in the constituency, Mr. Odeneho Oppong noted that the gesture also formed part of his patriotic duties to contribute to the party’s work before, during, and after the 2020 general elections.

He used the gesture to stress on his continuous support for the party and the Parliamentary Candidate-elect for the constituency ahead of the elections.

He indicated that the recently held primaries, though, did not go in his favour, has rather strengthened his commitment to the party.

He also urged other party members to unite for victory for the NPP in the upcoming polls.

“In light of harmony, tolerance and the conscientious effort to collectively contribute to Victory 2020, I donated a van to constituency executives to augment the transport machinery and facilitate smooth movement across and within the constituency during this period,” he said

While interacting with some registrants at the various centres in the ongoing Voter’s Registration Exercise, he urged them to be patient and go through the process to be able to acquire their voters’ ID card.

He also reminded them to observe all COVID-19 safety protocols while they visit the centres and go through the registration process.